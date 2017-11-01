Former rugby league players, crew take on Kokoda Track

By ELLEN TIAMU

TWO former Australian rugby league greats, who are now part of a weekly programme on TV channel Fox Sports, were part of a team of eight from Australia who completed the Kokoka Track last Sunday in an impressive five days.

Ex Paramatta Eel Nathan Hindmarsh and former Sydney Rooster Bryan Fletcher met media and tourism staff on Monday at a gathering organised by PNG Tourism Authority in Port Moresby.

The two were among a group of seven from Fox Sports Australia who walked 13 hours a day and filmed it in entirety.

Two other walkers in the group were James Manning of South Sea Horizons and TPA representative in Australia Tom Cunningham.

Their trip was made possible through a partnership arrangement with TPA to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Kokoda this year.

Producer Ben Hogarth described the trek as “extraordinarily difficult.”

“Conditions in the jungle are harsh,” he told The National.

“Weather is always changing. The hills and valleys never end. But the walk is a special experience for Australians and Papua New Guineans alike.

“It’s a sacred place for both countries.”

A special documentary on their 96km adventure will be aired in Australia next March.

TPA chief executive officer Jerry Agus thanked the TV crew, tour operator and local porters for helping to grow the profile of Kokoda.

Hindmarsh said he would be doing all he could to put the word out.

The group returns to Australia today.

