Former scholar warns recipients of socialisation

By NAOMI WASE

MANY Papua New Guinea students who are studying overseas lose their scholarships because of clubbing, drinking and socialisation, a former scholar says.

Jeffers Heptol was a former Chinese government scholarship recipient who studied power system and automation in China.

While at a Chinese government scholarship farewell function, Heptol told recipients that they were privileged to receive scholarships.

“From my experience of 10 years living in China, I have seen students come and go,” Heptol said.

He said some people had felt that the challenge was too much for them so they joined crowds in drinking, clubbing and too much socialising, which led to them losing their scholarship. Heptol encouraged the receipients to be courageous in overcoming challenges that may come their way by being different and not following the crowd.

He said the challenges one may encounter included language difficulties, culture differences and peer influence.

“In China, beer and internet are very cheap and you have to be very careful,” Heptol told the recipients.

He urged them not to misuse or abuse their privilege.

“My advice is to see the challenges as a refining process for you to be a better person,” Heptol said.

He encouraged the students to have doctorates and be innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs rather than working for others.

“Be sure to make your parents, friends and country proud of you,” Heptol said.

One of the recipients, Aaron Leva from Central, who will be studying ing mechanical engineering in one of the universities in China, thanked the Chinese government for the opportunity.

“Commitment and time are the main things to succeed in life,” Leva said.

