Former UPNG head gets top job

FORMER University of Papua New Guinea Vice-Chancellor Prof Albert Mellam has been appointed the new executive director of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, replacing Greg Anderson.

The chamber council announced the appointment of Mellam yesterday to replace Anderson who was at the helm of the resource industry association for 28 years.

President of the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Gerea Aopi welcomed Mellam’s appointment and thanked Anderson for his service to the chamber and the PNG resource industry.

Mellam, who has resigned from the university, brings to the chamber a wealth of administrative experience, having worked as a senior academic and vice-chancellor for more than 29 years at the university.

He also holds adjunct professorial positions in a number of Australasian universities, as well as having a vast public sector experience. He is also well placed to draw on his private sector exposure as a director of Nambawan Super Ltd, Credit Corporation (PNG), Brian Bell & Co Ltd and the Investment Promotion Authority Board.

His served as a key adviser to the PNG Vision 2050 and other government projects such as the PNG LNG Project. His applied research areas have included the extractive industry, for example, research on mine closure arrangements and involvement in the Misima Mines closure project.

“The board is confident Prof Mellam will continue the good work Anderson has done in developing the chamber into a highly respected peak industry body that has served the interest of its members with distinction,” Aopi said.

“We would like to sincerely thank Mr Anderson for his contribution, not only to the industry but to the country as a whole.”

Anderson was first appointed as executive director in 1989 and since then he has been involved in numerous consultations on Government policies and legislation which have underwritten PNG’s world-class resource industry.

“Through his role at the chamber, Anderson was also instrumental in fostering investment and growth in the mining and petroleum sectors through chamber-organised international and domestic investment conferences and the commissioning of a wide range of studies and reports that have benefited many projects and industry stakeholders,” Aopi said.

“He also played a pivotal role in advancing developments in the areas of taxation, education and training, health and community development.”

Anderson first arrived in PNG in 1975 to work with the Geological Survey of PNG. He held a number of positions in the PNG Geological Survey and was appointed director of the survey in 1986 and was responsible for the overall management of mining and petroleum exploration in PNG during a period of intense activity.

In 1989, he was appointed to the position of executive director of the newly established PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.

