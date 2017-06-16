Former volleyball player to head association

A FORMER volleyball player Kovea Karulaka was appointed to head the Fairfax Volleyball Association.

Karulaka replaces incumbent Kila Dick, who will now concentrate on national duties as president of the PNG Volleyball Federation .

Karukala will be backed by secretary Ezekiel Vene and treasurer Jenny Sarufa.

The match committee chairman is Nuga Dick, who will be assisted by Paul Efi and Stephanie Parau.

“We would like to thank the out-going president Dick and treasurer Odette Maino for their outstanding leadership in guiding Volleyball Fairfax throughout their time in office,” Karukala said.

“Their efforts have taken the association to greater heights and we wish them all the best in the future.

“The new executives will still count on Kila Dick’s experience for advice.”

The Volleyball Fairfax council has reviewed its 2017 competition and decided to accommodate a few changes including – the addition of a men’s and women’s first division as a second tier to the premier division, new club Mahuru to have four teams and using the first two season proper matches as trials.

“This is important to ensure that we maintain a very competitive premier division for both men and women’s,” Karukala said.

“There should not be two teams from the same club.

“These changes were endorsed by the council at its first meeting Monday, June 12, 2017 at Holiday Inn.”

Karulaka said all clubs are advised to accommodate these changes so there would be smooth start this weekend using the revised draws.

