Former Wigman halfback making waves in Australia

Former Hela Wigman halfback Benton Leme keeps making waves in Perth, Western Australia, after his first taste of representative football last month.

Making the Perth City squad that played Perth Kiwis in the annual Anzac Day challenge, Leme scored the match-winning try for his side for a 18-14 victory after the match was tied up 14-14 towards fulltime.

Leme, who helped transform Hohola Flies of Port Moresby rugby league from an average team to be the 2016 Port Moresby Rugby League champions, is now among players selected in the 2017 National Rugby League for the Western Australian senior men’s squad.

His selection has not came easy but was earned through his high class performances that must have impressed selectors of the Western Australia NRL squad.

The 22-year-old from Tsak Valley in Enga will start training today.

His side have until mid-June to prepare for the Combined Affiliated States Championship in Adelaide on Jun 23.

Leme was thrilled as the news reached him that he was selected to represent Western Australia in the senior men’s squad in Melbourne next month.

“My aim to represent PNG one day and play in the NRL in Australia has come closer to reality now,” Leme said via Facebook.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to be part of an Australian team to take part in this big occasion. I thank God for the opportunity.

“I also thank all the families in Perth and Papua New Guinea for their continued support. I couldn’t make this happen without them.”

