Forum to discuss issues affecting children in schools

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

Two student representatives from each of the 21 provinces are in Port Moresby to participate in the inaugural National Children’s Forum today and tomorrow.

Department of Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon and representatives from Unicef, office of Child and Family Welfare Service and Book Bilong Pikinini officially announced the forum on Friday.

“The Minister for Youth Religion and Community, and the Department of Community Development and Religion would like to formally announce the inaugural National Children’s Forum which will be held on Nov 20 to 21 in Port Moresby,” Solomon said.

“The National Children’s Forum is a mandate given to the department to host it on a biennial basis to address issues affecting children in the country

“Monday is the International Children’s Day. Basically we want to hear from children, we have children coming from 21 provinces.

“They are going to be discussing school fights, drugs and alcohol, social media and their rights.

“We have the top performing schools from each province in the national exams, so we have the head boy and head girl coming in to represent their province.”

Like this: Like Loading...