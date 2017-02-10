Forum to formulate proposals for fund

THE United Nations Forum on Forests is conducting a workshop to get public servants to formulate project proposal for donors to fund.

The workshop is in collaboration with the PNG Forest Authority. Director for policy and planning Dr Ruth Turia, pictured, said PNG was being assisted by the UNFF.

“We have attended a lot of meetings in New York and the United States which is the United Nations headquarters, but not in PNG,” she said.

“PNGFA is grateful that UNFF has come to PNG to run this workshop.”

The workshop was attended by officers from the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority and Climate Change Development Authority.

“The basic idea of this workshop is to get government officers to identify and formulate a project proposal that can be submitted to donor partners to consider and fund,” he said.

“For this workshop, we are focusing on the Green Climate Fund which is the funding agency we hope to submit this project proposal to.”

Meanwhile, UNFF officer Benjamin Singer said they were working with the PNGFA on the request of the Minister for Forest to support the financing of sustainable forest management in PNG.

“This workshop aims to train and build the capacity of representatives of PNGFA and associated partners in preparing project proposals what can be submitted to international donors,” he said.

It will end today.

