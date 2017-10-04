Forum promotes women’s input in politics

A three-day sub-regional forum on Promoting Women’s Political Participation was held in Madang from Sept 26 to 28.

The forum brought together more than 130 provincial participants comprising women representatives and gender advocates from around the country.

Julie Bukikun, UNDP’s assistant resident representative, said having no women in the 10th Parliament after 25 years was an important matter to address and it had compelled people in various sectors into action.

“The Madang forum gave our people an opportunity to discuss, reflect and strategise,” Bukikun said.

“It was a follow up from a national forum in Port Moresby in August where representatives from various sectors and women candidates gathered to reflect on the recent national general elections and its challenges.

“The August meeting called for national level actions such as policy and legislative changes and budgetary support to the national women’s machinery to better support women in leadership.

“It also called for sub-national consultations on the issue.”

Bukikun said at the conclusion of the three-day sub-national forum an outcome statement was also developed which highlighted, among other recommendations, the need to create a ministry for women and for the PNG Electoral Commission to review and address issues associated with general elections that affected candidates, especially women candidates.

