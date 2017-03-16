Forum teaches Sepik youths leadership skills

A YOUTH Against Corruption Association (YACA) forum was held last weekend at the Bishop Leo Secondary School in Wewak.

The forum was themed Youth Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption.

It was aimed at creating awareness about corruption in PNG, providing an avenue for young people to express how they feel about corruption and encouraging youth to work in partnership with government and other stakeholders in the community.

Students from Passam National High School, Mercy Secondary School, Brandi Secondary School and youth from Saure village attended the forum and most of their discussions were centred around the main issues they saw were affecting the town of Wewak.

YACA is a programme of Transparency International PNG (TIPNG) that provides a common ground for young people to come together and express their opposition to corruption and offer solutions to create better societies.

The youth forum in Wewak was funded by the British High Commission of Port Moresby.

Two other forums were conducted in Popondetta and Goroka.

YACA hosts forums to create awareness on the impacts of corruption in PNG and allow the youth to communicate how they feel about it.

The forums teach young people leadership skills that focus on creating change within themselves and within their communmities.

