Forum told of plan to pay out royalties

THE Papua New Guinea Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (PNGEITI) expects to identify all the beneficiaries of resource projects in the country by 2020, according to an official.

Communications specialist Christopher Tabel told the national development forum facilitated by Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council in Port Moresby on Wednesday that the PNGEITI was working on it as a requirement.

“As part of the EITI global requirement, PNG Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative will start disclosing beneficial owners of projects by 2020,” he said.

He said the beneficiaries were the landowners or resource owners who would be receiving royalties.

Tabel said data collection would pose a big challenge for the secretariat.

“The issue will be at the monitoring, validation and the auditing of production data that will come out. That needs highlighting.”

He said the production data in the country had been provided by the industry.

“The data of what has been developed and exported, their volumes and everything comes from the industry,” he said.

He said this was because the Government lacked an independent monitoring system to validate data. Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative is a global standard initiative implemented by 51 countries to promote open and accountable management of natural resources.

The Government in 2013 decided to set it up ensure transparent information through annual reports to deliver an informative picture of the extractive sector in PNG, its impact on the country’s economy and the management of revenues it generates.

