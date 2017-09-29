Foundation answers Tokoro’s classroom plea

Tokoro Elementary School in remote Torokina, South Bougainville, has received a K165,000 double classroom from the Digicel PNG Foundation.

The brand new classroom consists of a full steel double classroom structure with an office space in between, 40 desks, 5000L water tank, two ventilation-improved piping toilets and solar lighting.

Only accessible by sea and with no access to telecommunications networks, the Tokoro Elementary School made a determined effort to overcome serious challenges to have their bid for development delivered to Digicel PNG Foundation.

Head teacher Abel Siren was appreciative when Digicel PNG Foundation answered their call for assistance.

“Given the challenge of distance and cost to reach Tokoro, it was unexpected and is hard to believe that Digicel Foundation came to West Coast Bougainville to build this modern classroom for us,” Siren said.

The school’s application for a new elementary school classroom was approved by the foundation board early this year.

The complex logistics involved required skilled planning and adherence to specific procurement schedules resulting in the successful mobilisation, construction and completion of the project with the opening conducted yesterday.

“Stories such as this of Tokoro Elementary School puts things into perspective for us and motivates us to do more for our fellow Papua New Guineans who are being left behind,” foundation chief executive officer Beatrice Mahuru

said.

“Our motto at Digicel PNG Foundation is No-one gets left

behind’ on this journey of development.”

Like this: Like Loading...