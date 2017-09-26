Foundation appoints Tapo PNG Games comp manager

By ISAAC LIRI

PNG Sports Foundation has appointed sports administrator Sapau Tapo as the competition manager for the seventh PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

PNGSF chief executive Peter Tsiamalili Jr spoke highly of the 38-year-old as a young and active administrator who was well-qualified to be given the opportunity to take on the challenges of the national sporting event from Nov 18-Dec 2.

“We have appointed a new competition manager — Sapau Tapo — who is one of our development officers from East New Britain,” Tsiamalili said.

“He transferred from the High Performance Sport PNG to the PNG Sports Foundation and he is now taking up that very big responsibility being the competition manager.

“He will be at the forefront of PNG Games when it kicks off on Nov 18. So that is something exciting for what our organisation is doing in terms of rewarding our staff and building them in gaining experience particularly in the field of sports and the PNG Games moving forward.”

Tapo told The National of his excitement in the opportunity to be in the challenging position.

“I know I have a challenging role and but I would also get to learn a lot of stuff,” Tapo said.

“Come the games in November I am looking forward to get to know people who I have been communicating with in preparation for the games.

“I am looking forward to work with the national federations and our technical officials to ensure all requirements are taken care of and to see the games become a success for everyone,” Tapo added.

Tapo is also coach of the national women’s hockey team.

Like this: Like Loading...