Foundation conducts cervical, breast cancer workshop

PNG Cancer Foundation conducted its first Let’s Talk Cancer workshop for the year on Tuesday in Port Moresby.

PNGCF chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jnr said the workshop was on cervical and breast cancer and more than 300 individuals from a mixture of corporate and small community groups in Port Moresby attended.

He said the workshop focused on what cervical and breast cancers were, signs and symptoms and the importance of prevention and detection as a way to reduce the risk of developing these cancers in the future.

“The workshop focused on education individuals on what cervical and breast cancer is and how to reduce your risk of developing these cancers through making healthy lifestyle choices today,” Toka said.

He also encouraged the participants to share the message of cancer prevention with friends and family.

In 2016, the Cervical and Breast Cancer Education Workshop Programme, sponsored by JM Ocean Avenue, conducted more than 30 workshops and educated over 4,000 individuals throughout the three PNGCF campaigns – Biggest Morning Tea, Daffodil Month and Pinktober.

