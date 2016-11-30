Foundation donates to Anglicare

THE Sir Brian Bell Foundation has given K200,000 to Anglicare PNG Inc to support its work in addressing HIV/AIDS in the country.

Foundation chief executive officer Bronwyn Wright said they hoped to boost the capacity of the programmes which Anglicare runs.

“The main goal is making sure they provide more access and we give Anglicare the means to provide more access to people who are touched by the disease at the moment,” Wright said.

“We are hoping that the funds will assist them to at least open every day and provide meals that some of the clients aren’t able to access anywhere else.”

Anglicare PNG Inc. national director Heni Meke said the funding would allow their Drop-in Centre to open on more days in a week to feed persons living with HIV/AIDS who were sick and under-nourished.

Meke said orphaned children, widows, couples and people rejected by their families are registered at the centre. It will help in seeking nutritional meals on a regular basis.

