Foundation eyes continued partnership

THE PNG Cancer Foundation has rapidly grown in the past two years, according to chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jr.

He told the annual general meeting last Friday that the foundation’s partnership with the health department was imperative in achieving its goals

on cancer education and awareness.

He presented the annual reports for 2014 – 2016. Board member Frank Bouraga presented the financial reports for the same period.

Chairman of the foundation Gerea Aopi thanked the interim board and the foundation staff for their efforts.

The office bearers for 2017 and 2018 are Gerea Aopi (Oil Search Limited) as chairman, Dr Lynda Sirigoi. (Women’s Doctors Association) as deputy, Frank

Bouraga. (SBC Solutions) as treasurer.

The stakeholders’ representatives are Rena Masters (Steamships) and Telitah Benn (Moore Printing).

The business community representatives are Deborah Telek (South Seas Tuna Corporation) and Prue Go (City Pharmacy Limited).

The Clinical Research representative is Dr Andrew Vallely (PNG Institute of Medical Research).

Consumer representative: Caroline Henao (Royal Thai Honorary Consulate)

Toka acknowledged the foundation’s partners: Oil Search Limited, Moore Printing, DHL, DFAT, US Embassy, Kumul Consolidated Holdings and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, National Gaming Control Board, ExxonMobil PNG Limited, Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation, Cancer Council Australia and Cancer Council Queensland.

Like this: Like Loading...