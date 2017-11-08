Foundation helps teachers to be certified

Elementary school teachers from three provinces will undergo a six-week training programme to allow them to be certified.

The 746 teachers from Chimbu, Central and National Capital District will undergo the Teach for Tomorrow teachers’ training programme organised by Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), PNG Education Institute and Department of Education.

The training enables teachers who have not been fully trained to complete their certificate courses and be certified elementary school teachers

The teacher training programme is funded by ExxonMobil and the Australian Government.

“We are thrilled to once again be working in partnership with PNGEI and NDoE as well as the Chimbu, Central and NCD provincial education authorities” said KTF chief executive officer, Dr Genevieve Nelson.

“The 746 trainee teachers have waited a long time for this training and have worked tirelessly as volunteers in their village schools,” she said.

The trainee teachers will participate in lectures, practicum, workshops, and assessments.

At the end of the training the teachers will graduate on Dec 7 with certificates and the government will recognise them as qualified workers in the education sector.

Over the past 15 months, Kokoda Track Foundation and its partners have trained 330 teachers in Northern, 37 in Gulf, 120 in Milne Bay, 540 in Morobe, 57 in Manus,

377 in New Ireland and 168 in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

