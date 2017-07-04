Foundation launches corporate golf

THE 2017 Oil Search Daffodil Corporate Golf Challenge was launched yesterday in Port Moresby by the PNG Cancer Foundation.

It was officiated by representatives from Oil Search and Cancer Foundation chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jr.

Commemorating the event’s 15th year, Oil Search continued its support with K25,000 to PNG Cancer Foundation.

Oil Search executive general manager stakeholder engagement Gerea Aopi, who is also the chairman of the PNG Cancer Foundation, said: “All funds raised from the 2017 Daffodil Corporate Golf Challenge will go towards bringing cancer education and awareness programmes to communities and schools throughout PNG next year.”

He said Oil Search was pleased to be working in partnership with the PNG Cancer Foundation to create more awareness using the sport of golf as a vehicle to drive significant messages on the dangers of cancers.

Eight teams have already been confirmed to take part in the golf challenge and the registration fee is K3000.

Toka Jr said every year their target was to get 40 teams from the corporate houses backing the challenge.

