Foundation promoting business skills in schools

THE Kumul Foundation Inc last week conducted a two-day school entrepreneurship programme.

Kumul Foundation chairman and founder Anthony Smare said the aim of the Aspire Start-ups programme was to help students develop life skills through business practices.

“It is our programme to build a start-up entrepreneurship mindset into our next generation emerging from our school system,” he said.

“We are starting with 160 grade Nine and 11 students of Jubilee and Tokarara secondary schools in the National Capital District.

“We think it will add significantly to the curriculum being taught in our schools, because through the programme, the aspirants acquire real skills, confidence and experience that accelerates them reaching their potential in the classroom, and outside the classroom dealing with real life challenges and obstacles that they face.”

Jubilee Catholic Secondary School business studies teacher Janet Sengi said the programme encouraged students to have alternatives after leaving school.

“We are encouraging young people and students to change their mindsets and to think business at an early age,” she said.

