Foundation raises concern over KTAs performance

KOKODA Track Foundation (KTF) chairman Charlie Lynn says Kokoda Track Authority (KTA) is too slack in managing and developing the track.

Lynn, who owns Adventure Kokoda which funds KTF and provides scholarships to students, sponsors local community schools and health support to village medical centres, was concerned over the lack of performance by KTA to serve communities along the track.

“Last year, not even one representative of KTA trekked across Kokoda Trail to meet with the landowners, campsite owners, elders, teachers or the health workers to discuss the concerns and issues the locals are faced with,” Lynn said.

“KTA has not conducted a single workshop with the track communities last year to find out what their needs, concerns and issues are.”

Lynn said if they did a visit or conduct a meeting, they would have found out that not one of the health centres had received a single order for medical supplies last year.

“The maternity room at Efogi Health Centre does not even have any disinfectant,” Lynn said

“All the money they (KTA) collect in trek fees is circulated amongst themselves in Port Moresby.”

