Foundation receives men of honour nominations

THE Digicel Foundation has received a total of 94 nominations from all over Papua New Guinea for the Men of Honour Award, according to press statement.

Seven judges, each from an award category, will now screen and short list the nominees.

The judges include: Prof Betty Lovai (Allen Mahuru Posthumous Service Award); Dadi Toka Jnr (Young Man of Honour Award); Cassaundra Rangip (Community Entrepreneur Award); Dr Erik Kwa (Community Education Champion Award); Sarah Haoda-Todd (Community Leadership Award); Jimmy Drekore (Community Ingenuity Award); and Supt David Terry (Sporting Mentor Award).

After short listing the nominees, the judges will visit the respective communities of the selected finalists to do interviews to determine the category winners.

The winners would then be announced at the Men of Honour Awards gala night on March 25 in Port Moresby.

Digicel Foundation CEO Beatrice Mahuru, said the awards could not be successful without the support of the individuals and groups who believed in the campaign, in the vision of a better and violence-free Papua New Guinea.

Mahuru further expressed special gratitude to the following organisation for their support as category sponsors; Atlas Steel, Ela Motors, Hertz Leasemaster, Digicel Media Ventures and Digicel PNG Limited.

Mahuru made a special call for other companies sharing the same value and vision of a safer PNG, to support the campaign by sponsoring one of the new categories.

The Men of Honour Awards is an innovative campaign against violence, promoting ordinary men doing extraordinary things. The outcome is a brotherhood of 28 phenomenal Men of Honour ambassadors coming together to influence positive change in their PNG.

