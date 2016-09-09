Foundation to repair, upgrade police station

By NICHOLAS SIREO

THE Aihi Hope Foundation (AHF) signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday with the Lae metropolitan police command as partners in rehabilitating the Malahang police station.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki, who was at the signing, commended AHF for promoting the police rehabilitation programme through a public-private partnership.

Baki said the initiative by AHF to repair and upgrade the rundown police station would help address law and order through community partnership.

He said Malahang was strategically located for a police station.

“Criminal activities happen frequently along that area and many times, police from other police stations in Lae do not respond quickly. Setting up Malahang police station would solve law and order there,” he said.

“You have showed ownership to rehabilitate the rundown police station, so I recommend that upon completion of the police station, I will provide you with a police vehicle to help you.”

Baki advised the Lae metropolitan command to work with AHF to recruit 20 men and women from Aihi to be trained as reserve police officers to serve there.

AHF executive officer Gilinde Kitoria said the agreement would ensure that AHF managed the project of rehabilitating Malahang police station for K300,000.

