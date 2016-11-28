Foundation satisfied with hospital upgrade

MORE than K40,000 has been used to develop the Kiunga Hospital in Western by the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF).

The foundation also donated two computers for hospital staff to use as well as new lighting on the walkways.

They also renovated the public toilet at the hospital car park.

OTDF engaged Kiunga Electrical, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Services and Ama Sa West to carry out the work.

Ok Tedi Development Foundation’s asset maintenance coordinator Cyril Mayum said the projects cost OTDF around K47,000 for labour and materials.

Mayum said both projects were done according to their scope and in accordance with OTDF’s safety standards.

“There were nil safety incidents during the project duration,” he said.

“Our focus is on playing our part in safely managing projects, delivering value for money and achieving zero-harm to all involved.”

Kiunga Hospital administrator Graeme Hill thanked the foundation.

“The assistance from OTDF in funding projects at Kiunga Hospital is most appreciated, especially the improved lighting along the hospital corridors and completion of the public toilets.”

The Kiunga Hospital serves people from the North, Middle, and South Fly regions of Western.

Like this: Like Loading...