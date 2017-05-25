Foundation to sent doctors for training

THE PNG Kidney Foundation will send local doctors for further training in kidney transplant overseas so that the operations can be performed in the country.

Chairman Martin Poh said this would minimise the cost of sending kidney-failure patients for treatment overseas.

“PNGKF will continue to train locals and send them for training abroad in promoting kidney health and dispensing correct medical treatment for patients,” Poh said.

He said three Port Moresby General Hospital staff were being sponsored by the foundation for a three-month training programme on dialysis treatment in Malaysia.

The construction of the Papua New Guinea Kidney Foundation dialysis centre in Port Moresby is 80 per cent complete.

“The centre will have 10 dialysis machines and will be able to take a maximum of 60 end-stage kidney-failure dialysis patients.”

The foundation plans to make it a one-stop national resource centre for the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases.

It will make available information on lifestyle diseases that could affect kidney health.

