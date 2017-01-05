Foundation trains 555 elementary teachers

THE Kokoda Track Foundation recently trained 555 elementary school teachers in partnership with the PNG Education Institute.

Foundation fundraising and marketing coordinator Tess Gizoria said “we heard that elementary teachers must have college teaching qualification in order to teach. Otherwise, they will be left out.”

According to a research carried out by KTF, about 7000 elementary teachers in the nation are without college qualifications.

The initiative was to cater for the long serving teachers who have been partly trained and those who have no training at all.

The foundation and the PNGEI developed modules to be used over the six weeks of training.

Provinces they were able to partner with in the programme are Gulf, Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Oro.

The participants included 37 from Gulf, 188 from AROB and 330 from Oro.

Gizoria thanked the Prime Minister’s Department for funding the project in Gulf plus the Australian High Commission and Bougainville Copper Limited.

Foundation chief executive officer Dr Genevieve Nelson said they were grateful to be part of the programme to ensure that teachers were assisted.

