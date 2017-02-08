Founder donates taxis to his foundation

A CHRISTIAN charity organisation has received 20 taxis from its founder to start a business arm to support it financially.

Johns Foundation received the taxis from founder and Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change John Pundari and his family.

The business arm of the foundation is called Premier Taxis, a new service in Port Moresby.

The foundation was incorporated and dedicated on Jan 2012 with a vision to nurture, enhance and develop the physical, spiritual, mental and moral well-being of the people to be better citizens.

Foundation’s chairman and 17-Mile Seventh-day Adventist Church Pastor Tony Kemo said he was grateful for the donation.

He said the foundation’s ministry was successful with their prison ministry, support of theology students and church constructions.

