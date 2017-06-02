Four CIC officers become Q-graders

FOUR coffee industry officers have passed an international cupping examination process to become certified Arabica coffee graders (Q-graders) in Papua New Guinea.

A class 12 undertook a weeklong training and examination organised by the Coffee Industry Corporation at its research and growers service division in Aiyura Valley, Eastern Highlands, last week.

The certified graders are Matilda Linda Hasu, Stilla Frisu and Enos Dum of CIC, and Mark Munnul of the Kosem Coffee Ltd in Jiwaka.

They now join the five Q-graders in the country.

