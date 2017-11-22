Four judges awarded 10-year contracts each

By Alphonse Porau

Justices Ravunama Auka, Danajo Koeget, Thomas Anis and Daniel Liosi were sworn-in as National and Supreme Courts judges by Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae at Government House yesterday.

They are to serve for 10 years.

Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia said 10 new judges were appointed, bringing the total to 44.

Sir Salamo said once all appointments were formalised, there would be 39 fulltime and five acting judges from next year.

“The current ceiling we have is 42 permanent judges but right now we have 39 fulltime judges and we still have three permanent vacancies,” he said.

“The statutory ceiling does not include acting judges so we can recruit beyond 42 and that is what we have done in this case and the total number of judges now exceeds the ceiling.”

Sir Salamo said the four appointed judges yesterday were given permanent employment to serve in the respective districts they were in as acting for two years. Some will be sent to other provinces.

“The other six new judges would be sworn in later,” he said.

“Justice Daniel Liosi will remain in Kundiawa, Chimbu; Ravunama Auka in Wabag, Enga, Danajo Koeget in Daru, Western and Thomas Anis in Kokopo.

“For other judges who are coming, two will be posted to Lae , one will be posted to Wewak, one to Kokopo and two will be in Waigani, that includes a judge from Botswana who will resume duties in February.”

