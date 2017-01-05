Four men charged with murder

FOUR men in Rabaul, East New Britain, have been charged with murder following a death on New Year.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said 25-year-old Eremas Melat was killed during an argument. He was from Tavui No One ward.

The four had been identified as Kapiten Ligat, 37, Emil Ligat, 31, and Benjamin Sale, 27, all from Tavui No1 and Matali Lesley, 22, from Tavui No 3 ward.

Police alleged that Melat and the four suspects had been drinking together before the fight broke out around 5am. He was allegedly hit with a knife.

Apart from that incident, Tababil said there were no major incidents in the province during the Christmas and New Year period.

Like this: Like Loading...