Four men in court for using insulting words

FOUR men accused of using insulting words against acting Police Commissioner Raphael Huafolo appeared in the Boroko District Court on Wednesday,

Dominic Mambian, Victor Akui, Wilford and Nason Sui were, charged with using insulting words and behaving in a threatening way.

They were alleged to have said some insulting words to Huafolo, with the intent to cause a fight at 9-Mile, NCD, on Nov 27, last year.

While Mambian and Nason pleaded not guilty to both charges, Akui and Wilford pleaded guilty to the first charge but not guilty to the second charge.

Wilford and Akui told the court that their words were directed at another person and not Huafolo.

Magistrate Laura Kuvi adjourned the matter for trial to Feb 9.

Each of their K300 court bail was extended.

