Four men shot when crowds turn suspicious of police

By PETER WARI

FOUR men received bullet wounds when police opened fire in Mendi, Southern Highlands, after rowdy crowds keeping watch on containers containing ballot boxes suspected police of bringing in some ballot boxes on Sunday night.

The four men are hospitalised at Mendi Provincial Hospital and are in stable condition, including a man who was run over by a vehicle when its driver rushed to avoid flying missiles.

Southern Highlands police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto told The National that police had taken in the 2012 national election’s unused ballot boxes to use as laundry or garbage bins.

He said candidates’ supporters who were guarding the sealed containers threw missiles at the police vehicle.

“People are using social media to post stories which are not true and inciting many problems in the province,” he said.

Papoto said police fired teargas and warning shots to disperse the crowd but they continued to throw missiles so police opened fire, resulting in several men receiving bullet wounds.

He said according to reports, a casual security guard with the Mendi provincial electoral office was moving unused ballot boxes from the 2012 elections for his personal use when the crowd turned suspicious.

“Everyone was monitoring the container and it was unfortunate that this happened,” he said.

Papoto said the policemen who had opened fire would be suspended and a full investigation will be carried out.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (western end) Kaiglo Ambane assured the victims relatives of the same.

Police Commissioner Garry Baki is also in the province with an eight-member election investigation task force to conduct two investigations.

He said they will be investigating how the ballot boxes were taken into the police station and the shooting of the four men.

