Four piracy suspects detained in Wewak

By GYNNIE KERO

FOUR men believed to be involved in the recent piracy case along the Sepik River in East Sepik are now in police custody.

The men are alleged to have held up a canoe with 27 passengers traveling from Ambunti to Pagwi last month and robbed them of their possessions.

Provincial police commander Peter Philip said there were nine suspects- four were caught and five were still on the run.

Philip said all the passengers were severely injured and two men lost their lives in the ambush between Sapandei and Avatip villagers.

He told The National that identities of all men involved were known and he urged their families in Wewak to hand them over to police.

“We (police) have taken in four of the nine suspects involved.

“We are waiting for all those injured, we will interview them and get their statements and have those four arrested and charged.

“Five (suspects) are still at large. After committing the crime they all escaped from Pagwi to Wewak. They are hiding in a settlement in Wewak I appealed to their families to have them surrender.”

