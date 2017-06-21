Four in rally arrest

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE have arrested four men who allegedly disrupted a political rally at a village in Central for Abau MP Sir Puka Temu.

Central Police Commander Senior Inspector Laimo Asi said the rally was held at Maupa village.

“They were arrested for making bad gesture and bad behavior towards Sir Puka and his campaign coordinators during the rally at this village along the Aroma coast area in the Abau district,” Asi said. “Such negative behaviors are uncalled for as they will provoke retaliation from the candidate’s supporters leading to fights causing deaths, destruction of properties, injuries and bad relationships for a long time.”

Asi said it was the second incident at Maupa village where rival supporters of candidates had clashed.

“A week before Sir Puka’s rally, supporters of opposing candidates destroyed Social Democratic Party candidate’s Evele Kala’s posters and banners. Police have stepped up patrols into that village.”

Asi said the villagers should be aware that the Limited Preference Voting system would be used where they had to make three choices.

“If they vote for only one candidate, then their vote will be informal,” Asi said.

“Their preferred candidates and supporters need to work in partnership with other candidates and their supporters to share votes.”

Like this: Like Loading...