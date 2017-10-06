Four teams remain in uni competition

By JACK AMI

FOUR teams remain in the race for the University of Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League premiership and the Francis Neill Tanga Cup.

This weekend will see the semi-finals at the UPNG Oval.

After the first week of playoffs, the top six teams have now been reduced to four as two clubs bowed out in spectacular fashion.

The SHSS Waps Tigers went down 16-10 to Souths Arts Warriors while Hetura Cyclones fell to the SBA West Eagles 12-10 in a nail-biting finish.

Souths Arts Warriors and SBA West Eagles face off each other in the second week of elimination while the top two teams, BBM East Nokondis and Veari Simbu Spiders, face each other after a week off.

The losers from the top-two clash get a chance against the winners of the game between the Warriors and West Eagles to get a chance at the grand final.

The UPNGRFL is the only institutional league in the National Capital District affiliated to PNG Rugby Football League.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka has commended the UPNG league executives and major sponsor Francis Neill Tanga for running the campus competition.

Tsaka said UPNG league had produced Kumuls with the notable one being current Port Moresby Rugby League chairman Dr James Naipao.

He said in the Southern Confederate trails UPNG beat the established Central league and that showed that the institutional league had potential talents to play at such a level.

