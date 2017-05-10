Fox hold off OBM in Kerema b’ball

URBAN Fox beat OBM 34- 31 in a close affair in the Kerema basketball competition.

The Fox held their nerve in the final minutes to come out winners in the men’s while their women’s team also registered a 24-16 win over the same opposition.

Fox’s topscorer was Michael Koddy with 14 points while Patrick Solomon contributed 10 points to the win.

They were supported by Kevin Akia, Russell Morehari, Russell Teni and centre Ben Solomon.

OBM captain Amoko Peter and his deputy Joe Apia kept their team within striking distance but could not get them over the line when it mattered most.

In the women’s, Fox’s Rachael Akia, Amanda Kairi and Pipi Akia combined to score the bulk of their side’s points in the eight-point victory. OBM’s Mavis Janjip, Jenny Koivi and Edna Morris worked hard but in the end, better execution by their opponents proved the difference. Results: Men – Ihu Waves 37 Ilakaraeta Primary School 11, PNG Power Sparkies 32 Bara West 18, Medics 38 Drifters 32; Women – Drifters 30 Medics 26, PNG Power Sparkies 51 Bara West 23, Ihu Waves 13 Ilakaraeta Primary School 12.

