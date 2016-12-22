FPDA focuses on partnership

Fresh Produce Development Agency will focus on maintaining strategic partnerships with districts, provinces and other development partners, according to general-manager, Mark Worinu.

He said, in the FPDA’s2015 annual report that the organisation would embark on this in its Medium Plan 2 (2016-2020).

“In this new corporate phase, FPDA will maintain its focus on establishing more strategic partnerships with the districts and provincial government, and other development partners, to promote co-innovation and sharing of resources,” Worinu said.

“This is to secure sustainability of our key programmes, so that each province and district, will have to take ownership of the key programmes that we are promoting in their respective locations.

“It will be done by revisiting the traditional areas where much of our work programmes are already located, and bringing on board new ones.

“This approach is necessary to accommodate possible shortfall in funding from the National Government, given the downturn in our economy, which is expected to remain in the next few years.

“Further, we will consider expanding revenue sources by identifying and developing income-generation activities, which will support our development programmes into the future.”

Worinu said another important consideration for FPDA in this next corporate phase was focus on building the capacity of the organisation.

He explained this was part of “creating enabling environment to deliver services effectively as expected by the shareholders and stakeholders”.

Worinu commended the FPDA board, staff, farmers and other stakeholders for their support.

“The board must be commended for the visionary leadership and their guidance to ensure that the organisation is running smoothly during this challenging period,” he said.

“Similarly, I wish to thank the (FPDA) staff for their perserverance and commitment to deliver our planned outputs as promised.

“I am humbled and satisfied with the contributions made by all stakeholders including all hardworking farmers, wholesalers and retailers, as well as key Government agencies, developmentpartners, NGOs and other service providers, and I therefore wish to dedicate this annual report to those wonderful partners.

“I believe in getting the basic things right to be successful.

“FPDA, in the medium term, will remain committed to working very closely with the partners to address some fundamental challenges facing our institution and the industry.”

