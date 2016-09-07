Francis inspires Mix-Mates’ win

By HENRY MORABANG

FORMER Papua New Guinea representative Kiri Francis inspired Koki Mix-Mates to a 20-19 win over Taikone in the final of the Moresby South Netball championship at the Rita Flynn Complex outdoor courts yesterday.

Mix-Mates and Taikone finished first and second in their pools and the decider was an intense affair, with the Francis-led side winning by the narrowest of margins.

The four-day tournament, which started on Saturday and ended yesterday, attracted 96 teams from 16 communities in the Moresby South electorate. The tournament, funded by Moresby South MP and Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko, saw the Mix-Mates go through undefeated.

Carolyn Kiri, Kiri Kwapena, Isabella Andrew and Rose Michael stood tall for the Koki-based side, edging their rivals from down the coastline.

Taikone’s Didimere Maapare, Shirley Laka, Lorraine Matapere and Eunice Alu were strong performers, keeping their side in the contest all the way to the final whistle.

Koki-Wanigela won the B grade and Masters titles. In the junior division, Kila Police Barracks won the Under-16s, while Moukele triumphed in the U18s and U21s.

Tkatchenko presented the winners trophy and commended tournament organiser and Moresby South Netball president Loi Vele for a job well done.

