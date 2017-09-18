Frangipani brightens ENB’s rainy celebration

THE rain did not dampen the excitement and spirit of celebration during the Frangipani Festival in Rabaul, East New Britain, on Saturday.

It marked the 23rd anniversary of the twin volcanic eruptions, the 80th anniversary of the 1937 eruptions in which 200 people died, and the country’s 42nd Independence anniversary.

The festival began last Friday with the McGrade Family Cup Two Stone Kanu (canoe) Race around the Beehives.

It was followed by an independence anniversary programme supported by schools in Rabaul and the Engini, the Baining fire dance, at Malaguna Secondary School.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a Tolai Kinavai, by a group from Bai in Kombiu LLG, Rabaul district, performed at the Rabaul foreshore.

After that, the streets of Rabaul town came alive with colour and pomp as the annual float parade passed through the town.

Susie McGrade, a member of the organising committee, said this year’s theme “Dance, dance, dance, keeping culture alive through dance” saw wonderful displays of flair and creativity.

She said Nivani Construction Ltd won in the “most understanding” category, Nonga General Hospital won the most entertaining category, NGIP Agmark won the most corporate and Islands Salvage won the most creative float prize.

“I thought it was going to be a bummer but the weather did not dampen the Frangipani Festival spirit at all and it was probably better because the weather was not the usual hot but cool,” McGrade said.

