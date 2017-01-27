Fraud case dismissed

THE Waigani Committal Court yesterday dismissed fraud-related charges against a man from East Sepik due to insufficient evidence.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar ruled that there was not enough evidence to show that Leslie Wungen, from Yangoru district, abused his office and dishonestly applied more than K200,000 for his own use.

Wungen was charged with three counts of misappropriation, one count of abuse of office and one count of money laundering, while employed by the Oil Palm Industry Corporation (Opic). He was the general secretary of OPIC when he allegedly committed the offences between 2011 and 2016.

The prosecution alleged that Wungen dishonestly applied to his own use K127,000 between Sept 23, 2014 and May 31, 2016; K134,000 between April 28, 2012 and Sept 9, 2013; and, K21,961 between Aug 16, 2011 and Feb 14, 2012 – the property of Opic).

It was further alleged that between these periods, Wungen, being employed by the public service, abused his office as the general secretary of Opic)by getting housing allowances when he was residing in a rental property paid by Opic). The court found that the fault was with the staff at the payroll section because they knew that Wungen was living in rental accommodation paid by the organisation.

The court ordered that information charging Wungen was dismissed and his bail money be refunded.

Like this: Like Loading...