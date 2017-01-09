Fraud case investigation nearing completion

A POLICE investigation into a fraud case against a man from Eastern Highlands is nearing completion.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate Mekeo Gauli adjourned the case to Feb 6 to give time to the police to complete the investigation and compiled a hand-up brief.

Taiven Karo, 40, from Keketuantu village in Kainantu District, was charged with false pretence for allegedly pretending to sell a property in the National Capital District to another person.

He appeared in court from an extended bail of K1,000.

It was alleged that Karo had obtained from a Monica Kos a property at section 307, allotment 63, Gerehu, NCD, by pretending to sell the property to her for K150,000.

The property was under the name of Karo’s father who had passed away.

It was alleged that Karo convinced Kos to help with the land title search at the National Housing Corporation, Department of Lands and Public Curator’s office so that the land title of the property could be transferred to her.

It was alleged that Kos used her own money to pay for legal fees at NHC, land rental due, letter of administration and conveyance at the Public Curator’s Office and also paid the sister in-law of the accused.

It was alleged that Karo then went to the Public Curator’s Office and got the letter of administration and also went to Lands and Physical Planning and transferred the land title from his father’s name to his name.

It was alleged that he approached Kos to sell the property to her at a cost of K150,000 and the land title would be transferred to her.

Kos was not satisfied and rejected the offer because she had spent all her money to get the land title.

