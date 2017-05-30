Fraud squad needs to investigate

I REFER to a recent statement by Director of National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate asking people to report millions that go missing unreported.

He didn’t mention about protection for whistle blowers.

Senior managers at Defence Department were victims of reporting incidences of questionable decisions.

There are senior managers from Legal Training Institute that were penalised for reporting allegations of official corruption against the director.

The LTI Council is not taking action despite volumes of documentary evidences.

Can the National Fraud Squad investigate?

I am prepared to assist.

Victim of fighting corruption

Port Moresby

