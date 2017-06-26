Fraudster jailed for four years

By DAPHNE WANI

A CENTRAL man was sentenced to four years by the National Court last Friday for obtaining more than K20,000 from four people by false pretense in Port Moresby last year.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika sentenced Eddie Eiwana Kekea, 49, from Alukuni village, Rigo, to four years but deducted five months for the time he spent in custody. Kekea’s three years and seven months sentence would be suspended if he pays restitution of the amount he took from James and Maria Kimin, Sophy Paul and Yuan Kui.

The court heard that between April 1 and 30, 2016, at the Works compound at 4-Mile, Port Moresby, Kekea used cars, obtained laptops and money by presenting a fraudulent ANZ Bank cheque of K5 million under his name to James and Maria Kimin, Sophy Paul and Yuan Kui. Kekea lured the complainants with promises to repay them with interest once his cheque was cleared.

