DURING my schooling days, my parents worked so hard and paid my school fees even though they were unemployed.

My parents are longer with me now.

Now as a parent of four kids (Grades 10, 9, 2 and 1) 1 am very happy with PNC party for its policies and that is ‘education’ I am talking about.

We have to vote for the candidates contesting under PNC banner so we continue to receive school fees if the PNC forms the next government.

Odox BCP Bade

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...