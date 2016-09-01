Free education policy a burden for rural schools

THE Government has devised a good policy on free education, the Tuition Fee Free (TFF) policy, which has become ineffective.

Schools are finding it hard to drafts budgets because they do not know how much they will get and at what time.

Calculations of TFF are unreliable because figures or amounts expected are not released on time or not at all.

The infrastructure component that is paid to district treasury accounts has not been paid to schools. Politics is played highly here and only those who know the DDA and MP can have access to these funds.

At the same time the schools do not know how much they have in the district treasury accounts and the treasurer does not know as well.

This is a complication that is created by the Government, which states that TFF policy is being implemented.

However, the implementers are slack and we understand that they have vested interests in handling the funds.

We are not paid the TFF funds on time to keep our school operating.

We get rations, stationeries, books, fuel and other school supplies we need on credit.

The suppliers are demanding payments for the debts before they can give us new supply.

This is frustrating and many head teachers and principals are the bearing shame for begging for school supplies on credit.

To date, we have not received funds for the third term.

We are going towards the end of the year and we need money to continue to operating.

Many commitments are outstanding and this will handicap the schools.

Whenever some funds are released, our suppliers are given priority because we will always go back to them.

This is not helping us and makes it worse.

Please understand our operations and do it right on time.

Iimmapz Yupson

Mendi, SHP