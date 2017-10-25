Free health screening reveals medical status of village

By OGIA MIAMEL

High blood pressure, high sugar levels and sexually transmitted infections (STI) are a concern for Elavala village in Hanuabada, after a health team found most of the villagers screened suffered from those health problems.

Hohola Seventh-day Adventist Church health outreach coordinator Sr Serina Tamita said most villagers who came for their free health screening were found to have the problems and were referred to the Port Moresby General Hospital for treatment and counselling.

“It’s about time we turn around and do a lot of prevention, look at more prevention measures than treatment,” she said.

“From the way our country is going, no money – no medical supplies.

“We should go to the communities and do a lot of awareness so people understand and they can look after themselves. We need to bring help and awareness to the people where they are so they can be informed. They can look after themselves and their families.”

Tamita said an increase in STIs were also a major concern and people should look after themselves.

