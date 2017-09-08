Freedom and responsibility

FREEDOM of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of expressions as stipulated under our constitutions should not be taken for granted.

Nothing is free except air. Those freedoms come with responsibility.

The health sector is governed by laws which guide health workers to deliver services appropriately and accountably.

The circular from Health and HIV/AIDS Minister Sir Puka Temu merely means that information should be properly vetted before it is released for public consumption to avoid misunderstanding and mis-information.

I am sure the same protocol applies in any organisation that values good governance.

The health sector understands that the media is an essential part of development but Sir Puka has made the right call for press releases to come through the department’s media office.

Dep Eels

Lumbakin Aiyel Mares

Like this: Like Loading...