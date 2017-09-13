Freelance visa agents barred

THE Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority will stop dealing with freelance agents for visa and passport applications until a new policy is in place.

Chief Migration Officer Solomon Kantha has been instructed by minister Petrus Thomas to impose the suspension and other changes in the next few weeks.

Thomas said in a statement yesterday that there had been fraudulent applications made by unscrupulous agents who needed to be regulated.

He said the authority would also put in place a payment receipting system for collection of migration service fees from next year.

It is hoped that the move will improve revenue collection and client servicing as well as eliminate fraudulent receipts.

“I have also directed for a review of all Apec business travel card holders to deal with abuses by foreigners and employment in the country,” he said.

“Immigration is preparing a submission that will go to the Cabinet to revive the taskforce dealing with unlawful foreigners.

“They will be working closely with other law enforcement agencies to conduct spot checks around the country and take appropriate action against unlawful foreign nationals.”

Thomas said the small-and-medium-enterprises moratorium that came into place last month had helped in identifying key positions for foreign workers seeking visa.

“The consultation process with relevant agencies is ongoing and we will also work with key agencies to establish a foreign investor review committee to vet investors that are coming into PNG to do business and invest in reserved activities.”

