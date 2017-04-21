Fresh Produce: Import volume of bulb onion highest

By LUKE KAMA

THE highest volume of imported horticulture or fresh farm produce is bulb onion, according to the Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA).

FPDA national bulb onion manager Wayne Powae told The National that Papua New Guinea imported about 14 different horticulture produce from overseas.

“And out of that 14 fresh produce imported, bulb onion is the highest,” he said.

“The volume of bulb onions coming into the country last years was about 83 per cent of the total imports.

“A mere 17 per cent was the total import volume of other crops combined.

“That indicated to us that there is a very high demand for bulb onion in the country.”

He said the FPDA had realised the huge demand and taken an aggressive approach to increase production since then.

“It’s about K5 million plus going out of the country for bulb onion import. That’s big money going out of the country and we want to put that money back into the farmer’s pocket,” he said.

“And to start getting the farmers into the soil to enjoy this huge demand, the ban on imports of bulb onion was imposed last year but was later uplifted.”

