From Palai to Orchid

By JACK AMI

HELEN Abau has made a name for herself as a dual international for Papua New Guinea in rugby league and rugby union.

The 26-year-old Abau, a current Palais rugby union player, made the transition to rugby league and was named in coach Dennis Miall’s Orchids 24-member World Cup squad which kicks off in Sydney on Nov 13.

Abau hails from Yule Island, Kairuku, Central had represented PNG in women’s sevens from 2014 to this year. The Central woman was identified by Moresby South Rugby League vice-president Bagelo Solien to play for his Gabutu Dragons side.

She was selected in the Moresby South team for the Southern Confederate trails earlier this year and was rewarded a place in the Southern Confederate training squad and made the team to the National Championships in Lae in August.

Abau’s ability to cover all positions in the backline (wing, centre and fullback) ensured her selection.

She said making the transition to rugby league took time but she was enjoying the code.

“My father Gerard (Abau) played for Hohola Flies during the old PRL day and I used to follow him and watch the games so I always had an interest in the sport.”

Abau said she had success playing club rugby and for the Palais but playing for the Orchids was on another level.

“My biggest challenge was the test against the Australian Jillaroos last month and although we lost (42-4) I gained a lot of experience and was proud to be involved with the national women’s rugby league side in their first game.”

Abau said winning their World Cup warm-up match (30-6) last Friday in Innisfail, Queensland, against a Far North Queensland side was a boost for the team but there was still a lot of work to be done for women’s rugby league.

