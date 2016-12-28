Frustration over wait for land titles

WITH Christmas over, I am still following up with Replacement Land Title.

I’ve checked with the Lands Department at Eda Tano Haus, Waigani.

Two ROTs have mishandled it and now I am dealing with the third ROT for 140 times.

I was really hoping that Christmas would be blessed by some good news.

But alas it is not to be – thanks to the officer responsible to the ROT on my particular case file.

Given the numerous outstanding land issues that many of us have been following up on at Eda Tano with still no light at the end of the tunnel after 11 months, I find it unbelievable that he still has a clear conscience to be able to sleep soundly at night and walk with his head high the next morning.

I also find it extremely frustrating and distressing that his superiors have not noticed his incompetence or become suspicious or concerned after his many tall stories or excuses about why the relevant Instruments were not ready for the ROT to sign or files mysteriously went missing or couldn’t be located.

I’m at the end of my tethers and just wished this incompetent officer was in my shoes to feel how I feel about his shameful incompetence and ignorance.

Kambektu Moro

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...