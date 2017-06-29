FSM president vows to continue to support airline

PRESIDENT of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) Peter Christian met the heads of Air Niugini and the National Airports Corporation in Port Moresby to discuss issues including Air Niugini’s service to Pohnpei and Chuuk.

Christian thanked Air Niugini for providing the airline service and confirmed his government’s support.

“We are extremely happy with this new service and my government will continue to work with Air Niugini to ensure the route is sustainable,” Christian said.

Air Niugini chief executive officer Simon Foo said demand for the Port Moresby to FSM route was increasing.

He said the airline would continue to work with the FSM government, business community and the tourism sector to ensure the new service continued to expand.

“The route is picking up and we are working with those responsible to grow the market. Similar to PNG, FSM has huge tourism potential which we must continue to work hard to tap into and increase the volume of travellers visiting our two countries,” Foo said.

National Airports Corporation managing director Richard Yopo said the recent upgrade of facilities at the Jackson international airport provided an alternative gateway for the Pacific, Australia and Asia.

PNG will do all it can to facilitate and increase flights to other Pacific Islands country out of Port Moresby making it easier for passengers to transfer between the major centres of the Pacific, Australia and Asia, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...